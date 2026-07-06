Vehicles Buried Under Debris As Cloudburst Batters Kwar Hydroelectric Project Site; Landslide Cuts Off Jammu-Kishtwar Highway
Heavy rainfall triggered by cloudburst struck the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district late Sunday night, burying several vehicles under debris. The intense rain also caused a landslide in Doda's Prem Nagar area, blocking the Jammu-Kishtwar Road.
- India News
- 1 min read
Heavy rainfall struck the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Project site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district late Sunday night, causing widespread disruption. The cloudburst sent a massive flow of debris crashing into the project site, trapping several vehicles under mud and rocks. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, and officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Heavy rainfall also triggered a landslide in the Prem Nagar area of Doda district, blocking the crucial Jammu-Kishtwar Road. Debris from the hillside spilled onto the highway, cutting off traffic movement towards Kishtwar.
Teams have been deployed to the affected stretch and efforts are underway to remove the debris and restore traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar Road at the earliest.
Authorities are keeping a close watch on the weather as restoration operations continue in the affected areas.
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Further details are awaited.
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