Florida: Two people were killed whereas four others sustained injuries after an aircraft crashed during emergency landing on Interstate 75 in Naples in Florida on Friday.

The aircraft had reportedly collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida, authorities said. According to sources, the aircraft, a business jet, was carrying five people when it exploded in flames.

The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. Visuals from the crash site have emerged which shows a small plane engulfed in flames. Plumes of smoke can be seen emanating from the site. More details are awaited.

(With AP inputs)