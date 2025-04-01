VIDEO | Angry Wild Elephant Runs Loose, Kills 5 Villagers, Injures Many in 3-Day Rampage in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Jharkhand: A wild elephant has wreaked havoc across Jharkhand’s Gumla district for three consecutive days, killing five people and injuring three others over the past three days. The injured villagers are currently hospitalized.

According to the forest department, the elephant got diverted from its usual route due to a forest fire started by villagers while collecting Mahua, a local forest produce. The officials believe that the elephant entered the village in search for a safer route.

The elephant first attacked residents in Simdega village before moving to other areas, spreading panic among locals. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have deployed teams to track and guide the elephant back to the forest to prevent further casualties.