Days after PM Modi inaugurated Atal Setu or Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge has become a 'selfie spot' for commuters as they are seen stopping their vehicles to take pictures. Several warnings have been issued by Mumbai Police regarding the same, however, nothing changed. Recently, a couple of videos have been going viral on social media wherein people can be seen taking police warnings for granted. In one video, two men can be sitting atop a sedan, while in another a long line of vehicles can be seen parked by the side of the sea bridge.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police was quick to react to the post and said that the complaint has been forwarded to the concerned branch. 'Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, your complaint has been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch", it wrote on X.

A few days back, a dramatic visual had gone viral on social media where a car can be seen swerving violently across the new Mumbai bridge, hitting its railing and then turning turtle multiple times before coming to a halt. A dashcam recorded the harrowing incident involving a hatchback that abruptly changed lanes and collided with the roadside railing. Watch the video here.

The car, en route to Chirle, a village in Uran taluka of Raigad district, was carrying two women and children. Despite the severity of the accident, all passengers were unhurt. The accident took place around 3 pm on the recently inaugurated Atal Setu.

The bridge, known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is a 6-lane trans-harbour sea link connecting Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, and was inaugurated by Modi on Jan 12, more than seven years after he laid its foundation stone.