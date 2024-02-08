English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

VIDEO: BMW, Audi Gutted in Fire as Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Jalandhar's Car Bazaar

3 Audi cars, 1 BMW, and an Indica which were parked in the Jalandhar car market went up in flames.

Amandeep Dixit
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jalandhar: Several luxury cars including BMW and Audi were gutted in the fire as a massive blaze broke out in the car bazaar near National Highway in Jalandhar, Punjab. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident, however, it has been learnt that 3 Audi cars, 1 BMW, and an Indica which were parked in the car market went up in flames. 

Republic TV has accessed a video of the incident wherein people in the background can be heard saying, “Bahut badda nuksaan, BMW, Audi gaddi saare jal gaye (A huge loss, all BMW and Audi cars have caught fire).” 

The incident took place at around 7 AM on Friday. Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were pressed into service, which successfully doused the flames. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Last year, a similar incident took place in Hyderabad when a luxury car parked behind the Secretariat building caught fire. A video of the burning car had also gone viral on social media. 
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

