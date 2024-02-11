A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire at a house in Delhi's Dwarka under control | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Dwarka Fire: Late on Saturday night, a huge fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka in Delhi. Locals immediately informed the Fire Department about the incident. A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, informed officials from Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka. Four fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.



(Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/BQmHQnfyxa — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined, according to officials. Further details are awaited.