February 11th, 2024
VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi’s Dwarka, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
A massive fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka on Saturday night; cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
Srinwanti Das
A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire at a house in Delhi's Dwarka under control | Image:ANI
Dwarka Fire: Late on Saturday night, a huge fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka in Delhi. Locals immediately informed the Fire Department about the incident. A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, informed officials from Delhi Police.
The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined, according to officials. Further details are awaited.
