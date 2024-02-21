English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:02 IST

VIDEO | Farmers Gather with Tractors Outside Gr Noida’s Knowledge Park Metro Station

The protesting farmers said that their march will start from Knowledge Park metro station and this tractor march will go up to district headquarters Surajpur

Srinwanti Das
Farmers Gather with Tractors Outside Gr Noida’s Knowledge Park Metro Station
Image:Republic
Farmers Protest: As farmers resumed their march towards Delhi today with talks between the farmers and the Centre failing, chaos ensued at Greater Noida's Knowledge Park metro station as a large number of farmers with their tractors and trollies gathered oustide the metro station.

The farmers said that their march will start from Knowledge Park metro station and this tractor march will go up to district headquarters Surajpur. The farmers, under the banner of Indian Farmers Union, have planned to protest outside the Surajpur Collectorate for the day.

This tractor march has been organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union,  with most of these farmers affiliated with the Rakesh Tikait group.

The main demand of the farmers is to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops and provide a symbolic support to the farmers in Punjab. The farmers have warned that they will march towards Delhi if their demands are not met.

The protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years and announced to continue with their agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. The farmer leaders rejected the proposal saying it was not in favour of the farmers.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:02 IST

