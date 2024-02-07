Updated February 4th, 2024 at 07:38 IST
VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Cement Factory in Narayanpur of West Bengal's Malda District
Malda factory fire: Two fire tenders reached the spot and brought it under control; reason for the fire is not known as of now
A fire broke out at a factory in Narayanpur of Malda district in West Bengal on Sunday morning | Image:ANI
Kolkata: A fire broke out at a cement factory in Narayanpur of Malda district in West Bengal on Sunday morning. Locals informed the police immediately and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Commenting on the incident, Dilip Mandal, Fire Officer, said, “Two fire tenders reached the spot and now the fire has been brought under control. Reason for the fire is not known as of now.”
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
Published February 4th, 2024 at 07:33 IST
