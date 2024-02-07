A fire broke out at a factory in Narayanpur of Malda district in West Bengal on Sunday morning | Image: ANI

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a cement factory in Narayanpur of Malda district in West Bengal on Sunday morning. Locals informed the police immediately and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Commenting on the incident, Dilip Mandal, Fire Officer, said, “Two fire tenders reached the spot and now the fire has been brought under control. Reason for the fire is not known as of now.”

