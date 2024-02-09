A huge fire broke out inside Reliance Retail Mall at Moti Khavdi inside Jamnagar Refinery Township after business hours around 10 pm on Thursday | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Jamnagar Reliance Mall Fire: A massive fire broke out in Reliance Mall in Moti Khavdi inside Jamnagar Refinery Township in Gujarat around 10 pm on Thursday. Since the fire broke out after business hours, no report of any casualties or injuries have emerged.

Fire tender of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Fire department of Jamnagar rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Advertisement

VIDEO | A major fire erupted at Reliance mall in Jamnagar’s Badi Khavdi area earlier today (Thursday). More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/0DYAq7fTs6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024

Reliance issued a statement, stating that the cause of the fire will be investigated.

Advertisement

“No life has been lost or any one injured. Jamnagar district authorities and fire department along with RIL’s fire tenders rushed to the site and are bringing the fire under control,” the statement said.

The two-storey mall has a movie theatre and a game zone, apart from cafes and other retail outlets.