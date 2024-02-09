Updated February 9th, 2024 at 07:40 IST
VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Reliance Mall in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, No Casualties
None was killed or injured as the incident of fire happened after the mall was closed for the day
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jamnagar Reliance Mall Fire: A massive fire broke out in Reliance Mall in Moti Khavdi inside Jamnagar Refinery Township in Gujarat around 10 pm on Thursday. Since the fire broke out after business hours, no report of any casualties or injuries have emerged.
Fire tender of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Fire department of Jamnagar rushed to the spot to control the fire.
Advertisement
Reliance issued a statement, stating that the cause of the fire will be investigated.
Advertisement
“No life has been lost or any one injured. Jamnagar district authorities and fire department along with RIL’s fire tenders rushed to the site and are bringing the fire under control,” the statement said.
The two-storey mall has a movie theatre and a game zone, apart from cafes and other retail outlets.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 07:40 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.