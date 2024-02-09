English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Reliance Mall in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, No Casualties

None was killed or injured as the incident of fire happened after the mall was closed for the day

Srinwanti Das
A huge fire broke out inside Reliance Retail Mall at Moti Khavdi inside Jamnagar Refinery Township after business hours around 10 pm on Thursday
A huge fire broke out inside Reliance Retail Mall at Moti Khavdi inside Jamnagar Refinery Township after business hours around 10 pm on Thursday | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jamnagar Reliance Mall Fire: A massive fire broke out in Reliance Mall in Moti Khavdi inside Jamnagar Refinery Township in Gujarat around 10 pm on Thursday. Since the fire broke out after business hours, no report of any casualties or injuries have emerged.

Fire tender of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Fire department of Jamnagar rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Advertisement

Reliance issued a statement, stating that the cause of the fire will be investigated.

Advertisement

“No life has been lost or any one injured. Jamnagar district authorities and fire department along with RIL’s fire tenders rushed to the site and are bringing the fire under control,” the statement said.

The two-storey mall has a movie theatre and a game zone, apart from cafes and other retail outlets.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

33 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

36 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

42 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

43 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement