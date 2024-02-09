Advertisement

Berhampore Saraswati Idol Vandalisaton: With less than a week to go for Saraswati Puja in the state of West Bengal, in a shocking turn of events, news has emerged from West Bengal’s Berhampore that several idols of Goddess Saraswati, which were being readied for sale ahead of the puja on February 14, have been vandalised by unknown miscreants.

In several videos accessed by Republic Bangla, locals and idol makers can be seen ruing over the shocking act, adding that just days before the festival, such an act has hurt their religious sentiment and led to financial losses for the idol makers. They have also informed that a police complaint over the matter will soon be lodged.

Notably, Berhampore is the constituency of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Training guns on the ruling TMC and Congress, BJP’s Amit Malviya has expressed his shock over the alleged poor law and order situation in the state. He also hinted at appeasement politics between TMC and Congress in the state.

Taking to X, Amit Malviya posted, “Saraswati Puja is on 14th Feb. Days before the puja, several hundred murtis of Maa Saraswati were vandalised in West Bengal’s Berhampore, constituency of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. While law and order in Bengal is at a nadir under Mamata Banerjee, the state is seeing competitive appeasement between the opposition parties. Earlier, TMC had stopped Saraswati Puja in schools. Bengali Hindus continue to bear the brunt of Mamata Banerjee’s communal politics.”