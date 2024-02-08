Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

VIDEO: High Drama Outside Municipal Corporation Office in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Congress' Mayoral candidate Jasbir Bunty came to withdraw his nomination.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: A high-voltage drama was witnessed outside the Municipal Corporation office here as Congress' Mayoral candidate Jasbir Bunty came to withdraw his nomination. Republic TV sources said that the Congress leader also contacted the BJP. Now Bunty is holding meetings with both BJP and Congress leaders. 

For Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress -- both INDIA bloc members -- allied. Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Chandigarh municipal polls and the win will be the curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,

Advertisement

Chadha stated that he was sure that the INDIA bloc would defeat the BJP in the elections in Chandigarh. "The Chandigarh municipal polls will be the first big face-off between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. It will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

The MP said that this election is going to change the picture and direction of politics in the country.  "The INDIA bloc will contest the Chandigarh municipal elections with full strength and register a historic and decisive victory. This victory will not be limited to Chandigarh, but will extend from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Manipur to Mumbai," Chadha said.  "The scorecard after the Chandigarh mayoral elections will be 1-0 in favour of the INDIA bloc. Whenever 'Team INDIA (bloc)' has faced off with any other team, the people of the country have always ensured that team INDIA (bloc) wins," he asserted. 

Advertisement

 Under the alliance arrangement for the mayoral elections, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.  The INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties, including the Congress, the AAP, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World30 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement