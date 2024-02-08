VIDEO: High Drama Outside Municipal Corporation Office in Chandigarh

Advertisement

Chandigarh: A high-voltage drama was witnessed outside the Municipal Corporation office here as Congress' Mayoral candidate Jasbir Bunty came to withdraw his nomination. Republic TV sources said that the Congress leader also contacted the BJP. Now Bunty is holding meetings with both BJP and Congress leaders.

For Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress -- both INDIA bloc members -- allied. Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Chandigarh municipal polls and the win will be the curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,

Chadha stated that he was sure that the INDIA bloc would defeat the BJP in the elections in Chandigarh. "The Chandigarh municipal polls will be the first big face-off between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. It will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he added.

The MP said that this election is going to change the picture and direction of politics in the country. "The INDIA bloc will contest the Chandigarh municipal elections with full strength and register a historic and decisive victory. This victory will not be limited to Chandigarh, but will extend from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Manipur to Mumbai," Chadha said. "The scorecard after the Chandigarh mayoral elections will be 1-0 in favour of the INDIA bloc. Whenever 'Team INDIA (bloc)' has faced off with any other team, the people of the country have always ensured that team INDIA (bloc) wins," he asserted.

Under the alliance arrangement for the mayoral elections, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. The INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties, including the Congress, the AAP, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.