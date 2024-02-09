Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:46 IST
VIDEO: Massive Avalanche Hit Central Kashmir's Sarbal Sonamarg, Advisory Issued
The administration is on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Srinagar: A massive avalanche struck the Sonamarg area on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Thursday. The avalanche occurred near the workshop for Zojila tunnel construction in Sonamarg. However, there was no loss of life or damage reported in the incident.
The authorities have issued an avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Kashmir valley following heavy snowfall in the first week of February.
Advertisement
People have been advised to avoid venturing towards the avalanche-prone zones for the next 24 hours.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.