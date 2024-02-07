Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Video: Miraculous Escape for Man After He Falls Between Train and Platform in Telangana

People present on the platform alerted the RPF police who then came to his rescue.

Manisha Roy
Miraculous Escape for Man After He Falls Between Train and Platform
The incident was captured on CCTV | Image:Republic
Hyderabad: A man had a miraculous escape after falling between the platform and a moving train while he was trying to board it on Monday night. The incident was captured on CCTV. In the footage, the man can be seen falling onto the platform after losing balance while boarding the express train at Vikarabad railway station in Telangana. 

People present on the platform alerted the RPF police who then came to his rescue. After putting in a lot of effort, the man was pulled out of the platform edge. 

He was admitted to Vikarabad Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

