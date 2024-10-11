sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Video: Mysore-Darbhanga Express Collides With Goods Train, Visual shows Massive Rescue Operation

Published 23:08 IST, October 11th 2024

Video: Mysore-Darbhanga Express Collides With Goods Train, Visual shows Massive Rescue Operation

Mysore-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train near Chennai; coaches catch fire, several injured, emergency helplines issued.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Video: Mysore-Darbhanga Express Collides With Goods Train, Visual shows Massive Rescue Operation
Video: Mysore-Darbhanga Express Collides With Goods Train, Visual shows Massive Rescue Operation | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:08 IST, October 11th 2024