Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 01:16 IST

Video of Assam CM Himanta With Madrassa Going Kids Will Make Your Day | WATCH

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with madrassa students in Kaziranga. The BJP leader also offered a surprise helicopter ride for the students.

Isha Bhandari
Heartwarming Interaction: Assam Chief Minister Surprises Madrassa Students with Helicopter Ride
Heartwarming Interaction: Assam Chief Minister Surprises Madrassa Students with Helicopter Ride | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Assam: A video capturing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's spontaneous interaction with madrassa students in the Kaziranga constituency has gone viral. The enchanting footage begins with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaging in a free-flowing conversation with a group of eager madrassa students from Hurmuti. During the interaction, Sarma, displaying genuine interest, inquired about the students' studies and the person responsible for enrolling them into the madrassa. In a warm and friendly tone, Assam CM asked, “Who enrolled you into madrassa? Where are you all from? What is being taught in madrassa?”

To Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s delight, the students eagerly shared insights into their curriculum. The Madrassa students revealed that, besides religious studies, their madrassa also offers classes in English, Assamese, Maths, Hindi, and Social Science.

The BJP leader also offered a surprise helicopter ride for the students further adding an element of excitement.

Watch Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Delightful Conversation with Madrassa students

Sharing the video on social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “Today near Kaziranga, interacted with students.  I encouraged them to study in a school from where they could embark on a helicopter journey and touch the skies themselves."

Netizens Praise CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The heartwarming video has been widely shared on social media, with netizens praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his approachable demeanour and genuine interest in engaging with the diverse community of students.

“For a sitting CM to give so much quality time to children and speak to them in such an informal way, will positively change their lives. These children will compare this interaction with other adults in their lives and hopefully become productive citizens of Bharat. Kudos Himanta ji,” commented a user. 

While the other wrote, “Heart touching indeed. Your down-to-earth nature makes you even greater human being. I remember you told me once "We all are the creation of same Supreme Almighty. The kids were very comfortable as if they are talking to own #Mama only. They are quite smart.”

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 01:16 IST

