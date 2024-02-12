Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident captured on camera, a traffic violator in Bangalore takes law in his own hand when confronted by traffic police. The viral video, shows a heated confrontation between a rider and a policeman, engaging in a disturbing act of aggression.

Despite warnings from the officer, the situation quickly escalated, leaving viewers stunned and outraged.

Advertisement

Bike rider was questioned for not wearing helmet, as the officer approached the aggressive rider to enforce the law, tensions soared. The man, wearing in a black jacket, pushed the cop away, when he couldn't do much the traffic violator sunk his teeth into the officer's hand.

Since the video's emergence on social media platforms, it has sparked a wave of outrage and condemnation. With over 7K views and counting, the footage has gathered furious reactions from viewers on internet. Comment sections are flooded with expressions of disbelief, anger, and calls for justice.

As the investigation into this shocking incident unfolds, traffic police men immediately called for Hoysala personnel and detained bike rider. A complaint has been registered against bike rider at Wilson Garden police station it is imperative that justice is served, and measures are taken to prevent such acts of violence in the future.