Viral: Most of the time, hot dresses and Desi grandparents don't go together. As a matter of fact, wearing something sexy tends to invite witty remarks from the elderly persons. But this Nani garnered social media attention when she defied the "trend" and praised her granddaughter's outfit, which was undoubtedly a little "too hot to handle." Thankfully, Nani understood the assignment, because the woman in the body-hugging dress was killing the look with the "shimmer" and the deep neckline! The maternal grandma complimented her granddaughter's appearance and the dress, calling her beautiful the entire time with a sweet smile.

The same was captured on camera, which was uploaded online and quickly became popular. Most people thought the reaction was charming and loved it. Trisha Batra Patel posted the video on the social media handle Instagram. "I was so tongue-tied that I couldn't switch from English to Hindi," the post's caption read. "I certainly didn't anticipate this response, hehe."

After being uploaded online, the video gained a lot of traction on social media. Most people thought Nani's response was adorable, but some others called it full of nourishment. Many others were captivated with the clothing and inquired about it, while some remembered their grandparents. Three days after it was posted, the video had almost 200K likes.