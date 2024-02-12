Advertisement

Viral: Motorcycle riders, including those employed by bike taxi services such as Rapido, are all too familiar with the unpleasant but common occurrence of running out of fuel. However, it may sound extremely strange and bizarre to describe an incident in which a Rapido driver ran out of fuel while transporting a customer and was observed dragging his bike with the passenger seated on it.

Odd And Uncomfortable Situation

Both the driver and the passenger may find themselves in an odd and uncomfortable situation. A similar video showing the Rapido driver in a difficult position appears on X, the previous Twitter platform. The customer may be frustrated by the delay and refuse to get off. In such an unexpected situation, the rider has no choice except to start pulling the bike while the passenger remains seated.

A man booked two wheeler rental on rapido



During the drive the bike ran of petrol



The passenger did not want to get down



And this is how the rapido rider continued the journey 😭



What is your opinion on this ? pic.twitter.com/N3HKVdzX0s — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) February 11, 2024

Incident Sparks Debate

The incident sparks a heated discussion on social media. In this kind of case, the driver would probably have to inform the client of the circumstances and perhaps request help obtaining fuel or setting up other transportation. Nevertheless, things would have turned out differently if the passenger had been able to display some humanity. Once fuel is acquired or other plans are made, the trip might carry on normally. However, this might also serve as a lesson for the driver and the company to implement safer fuel management procedures in order to stop such incidents from happening in the future.

The video has received 125 K views since it was posted, along with a ton of likes and comments. A user who backed the rider added, "The passenger could have been kind, may be the driver was short of money that’s why he took the chance or he could have disembarked but making him ride like a coolie is cruel." "The passenger is a moron so is the driver," another user commented. "A driver who doesn't have enough fuel shouldn't accept a ride. Both deserve what they have got."

The rider's actions demonstrate a dedication to provide the client a dependable and satisfying service experience, even in unforeseen situations such as running out of fuel. To prevent trouble for themselves and their passengers, Rapido drivers must be ready for such circumstances by keeping an eye on their fuel levels and planning their journeys appropriately.