PM Modi, who was seen wearing a rudraksha-mala, prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Rameswaram: As a part of 11-day anushthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram and took a holy dip in 'Angi theerth' beach. PM Modi was seen wearing a rudraksha-mala during his visit to the temple. He prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu.

‘Ramanathaswamy Temple has Ramayan connection’

According to sources, the main deity worshipped in Ramanathaswamy Temple is Sri Ramanathaswamy, which is a form of Lord Shiva. It is a widely held belief that the main lingam in this temple was installed and worshipped by Lord Ram and Mata Sita. It is one among the Char Dhams – Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameshwaram. It is also one among the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Advertisement

He was accorded traditional honours by priests. He also took part in 'Bhajans' performed in the shrine.

Advertisement

After offering prayers, he attended ‘Shri Ramayana Paryana’ programme at the temple. In the programme, eight different traditional Mandalis recited the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas (recounting the episode of Shri Rama’s return to Ayodhya).

PM's visit to Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu comes ahead of the grand inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

While observing anushthan, PM Modi, in the past few days, has offered prayers at various temples across India closely associated with Lord Rama. The temples include Shree Kala Ram Mandir , located on the banks of the Godavari in the Panchavati area of Nashik on Jan 12. On the 5th day of his 'Anushthan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Veerabhadra temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi. On the 6th day of his Anushthan will witness the Prime Minister's participation in a sacred pooja ceremony at the revered Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, located in Thrissur.

The meticulous rituals followed by PM Modi on his 11-day 'anushthan' includes sleeping on the floor, eating on a leaf, and chanting mantras.

Advertisement