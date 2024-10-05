sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks Marathi, Lauds Cabinet's Decision to Declare Marathi As Classical Language

Published 17:41 IST, October 5th 2024

VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks Marathi, Lauds Cabinet's Decision to Declare Marathi As Classical Language

PM Modi addressed the public of Thane in Marathi as he hailed the cabinet's decision to declare Marathi as a classical language.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
VIDEO: PM Modi Speaks Marathi, Lauds Cabinet's Decision to Declare Marathi As Classical Language
PM Modi Speaks Marathi, Lauds Cabinet's Decision to Declare Marathi As Classical Language | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:39 IST, October 5th 2024