New Delhi: As the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches within the next two days, Republic TV has obtained exclusive footage showcasing the temple adorned with decorative lights. The atmosphere in the city is resonating with positivity, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of Ram Dhun and bhajans, creating a serene ambience as the auspicious ceremony draws near.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has also tweeted a video of aarti being performed at Saryu River. Watch it below

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: 'Sandhya Aarti' being performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/INgl3O39LW — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Ram Mandir: World Soaks In Festive Fervor

From Washington DC to Paris to Sydney, a series of events have been arranged across the globe to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. These initiatives are either orchestrated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) or coordinated by various Hindu diaspora groups.

Swami Vigyananand, the joint general secretary of VHP overseeing international affairs, highlighted the organization's "direct contacts" in more than 60 countries. He emphasized that the VHP has strategized programs in collaboration with Hindu community organizations in these nations.

Vigyananand outlined that these programs encompass diverse activities such as car rallies, rath yatras (chariot processions), or prabhat pheris (marches accompanied by devotional songs). Additionally, the consecration ceremony will be broadcast live at temples in different countries, fostering global participation in this significant event.

