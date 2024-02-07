Advertisement

INDORE: A 15-year-old Indore boy, reportedly displeased with his teachers for scolding him over unruly behaviour, carried a sword to his school and used it to vandalise property, damaging fans and other items. His actions resulted in police filing a case against him under the Arms Act. Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni was quoted in a PTI report as saying that "The student is very defiant and unruly. He also used to harass female students of the school, following which teachers scolded him. He was angry for being reprimanded," Soni said.

A purported video of a boy roaming around the school premises wielding a sword has gone viral on social media. Police registered the case against the boy and his father under the Arms Act on a complaint lodged by the school director, Soni added.

With inputs from Satya Vijay.