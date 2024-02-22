Advertisement

Noida: A video is doing rounds on social media featuring a man sitting next to the driving seat of a speeding Range Rover and showering currency notes from the window of the moving vehicle. According to sources, the video was shot in Noida Sector 20.

The video was shot by an occupant of a Scorpio vehicle. In the video, a youth can be seen casually throwing the notes on the road. The video also caught the attention of the Noida Police which has issued a Rs 21,000 challan.

“Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine Rs 21000/-) as per rules,” the Noida Traffic Police tweeted. The luxury car was bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number. The car occupant was also seen violating the seat belt rule. Netizens also criticised the reckless behaviour.