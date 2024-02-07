English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Video: Take a Virtual Tour of Ram Mandir Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on Jan 22

Step Inside Ram Mandir. The pillars and columns of the majestic structure are adorned with artfully arranged bouquets of flowers. Take a look.

Digital Desk
Step inside Ram Mandir
Step inside Ram Mandir | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: With only 48 hours remaining for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the splendid abode of Lord Ram Lalla is bustling with preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ahead of the grand event, DD News has posted a video giving an exclusive inside look at the magnificent mandir. In the video footage, the majestic marble structure of the temple is illuminated, casting a radiant glow on the footsteps. The pillars and columns of the grand edifice are adorned with vibrant bouquets of flowers, creating a visually stunning and festive ambience. As the camera ventures inside the temple, skilled workers on ladders are captured in the midst of decorating the sacred space. Multi-coloured flower garlands hang gracefully from the ceiling, adding a touch of elegance and sacred splendour to the interior. The efforts of the workers are evident, as they contribute to the preparation, ensuring that every detail aligns with the grandeur and sanctity of the impending consecration ceremony. 

 

The consecration ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 pm on January 22, marking the culmination of a week-long series of rituals conducted at Ram Mandir in preparation for the Pran Pratishtha.

At the heart of these sacred proceedings, within the sanctum sanctorum, rests the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla—a representation of Lord Ram at the tender age of five. This exquisite idol, crafted by the skilled hands of Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, takes center stage in the consecration ceremony. The idol, unveiled on Friday, showcases the deity's countenance alongside a golden bow and arrow, adding a divine and majestic aura to the mesmerising image. As the ceremonies unfold, the faithful anticipate a momentous and spiritually charged occasion, embodying the culmination of meticulous preparations and devotion
 

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

