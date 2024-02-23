Vikaspuri Flyover Chaos: Hooligans Caught on Camera Bursting Colour Bombs on Delhi Roads

Advertisement

A significant victory for law enforcement as five car drivers involved in hooliganism on the Vikaspuri flyover have been booked in the national capital.

According to reports, the police were alerted to miscreants causing chaos on the Vikaspuri flyover in New Delhi by stopping their vehicles, leading to a traffic jam and inconvenience for the public.

An investigation revealed that approximately 20-25 cars were involved in disruptive behaviour on the flyover, using colour bombs and driving recklessly, creating further problems for the public.

Responding to the incident, local police and traffic authorities took swift action, forming a team for a thorough investigation. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

DCP Vichitra Veer stated, "After identifying the offending vehicles through CCTV footage and details provided by the complainant, at least five individuals were apprehended from Tilak Nagar, and their vehicles were seized." The DCP added that the further investigation is ongoing.