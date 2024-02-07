English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Special Arrangements for VIPs on Republic Day, Parking Restrictions in Several Areas in Delhi

Digital Desk
Security in Delhi
The parking space in VIP parking is always less than required during Republic Day celebration, police said | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The VIPs, including senior bureaucrats and politicians, attending the 75th Republic Day event can alight near their seating areas on January 26, the Delhi Traffic Police has said. Police said the cars will be sent to a designated parking spot after dropping the VIPs near their seating area.

"The parking space in VIP parking is always less than required during Republic Day celebration. This time we have provided alighting facility for VIPs near there seating enclosure and their vehicle can go to a designated parking," a senior police officer said.

The police have issued an advisory regarding special parking arrangements for the visitors attending the Republic Day event.

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capcity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan), the advisory stated.

Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday, the advisory added.

"In view of Republic Day celebrations, general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday.

"All are advised to use public transport vehicles. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers," the police said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

