Goa: The Mancurad mangoes of Goa are famous worldwide, but currently even mango lovers will think twice before buying them. The mangoes are being sold for Rs 7,000 for one dozen. The price of this local mango is more than the peak price of last year, which was Rs. 6,000.

This sudden rise in prices is surprising for both the vendors and the customers. Moreover, this time the season came early, which was expected to start in the summer, and this is the reason for these hefty prices.

One fruit vendor said, "The fruits have arrived in the market in the winter and are available only in a limited quantity. Therefore, the high price.” According to the vendors the prices will drop in mid-February.

Another vendor said, "Currently, consumers are participating in the race of 'who gets the season's first taste'. However, most buyers are being patient."

