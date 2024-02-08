Advertisement

Indian Railways: Social media users are taking notice of a perfectly-timed video that shows an Airplane and a Vande Bharat Express in the same frame. The video shows the modern train traveling along rail tracks next to a road. A plane soars straight above the train, creating a mesmerizing moment. The large size of the aircraft implies that it is close to an airport, and the perspective gives the impression that the plane is taking off.

Ministry of Railways posted the video on platform X, which was once Twitter, on Thursday. Railways wrote, "A fleeting yet mesmerizing sight!" in the caption. "Awe is created as an airplane soars over Kochi's skies and the Vande Bharat Express races on tracks." Within an hour of being shared, the breathtaking scene of Vande Bharat Express moving easily on the railway track below and the airplane soaring high in Kochi's skies attracted over 21,000 views.

A fleeting yet mesmerising sight!#VandeBharat Express racing on tracks as an airplane zooms above in the Kochi skies, creating a moment of awe.



Credits: Shabzyed pic.twitter.com/HDi4CB0a8I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2024

Indian train passengers are huge fans of comfort, speed, and time-saving. Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express trains have emerged as the most favored mode of transportation in response to passenger demand. According to passenger data released on X, formerly Twitter, by the Ministry of Railways, 1.61 crore people choose to travel with Vande Bharat. In addition, Vande Bharat Express performed 16,521 trips in total.

According to data on passengers traveling on Vande Bharat in the East Coast Region, young people and members of the working class between the ages of 25 and 50 make up 47.6% of all passengers on average. Female travelers in the East Coast region have also taken to the Vande Bharat Express because of its comfort, speed, safety, and security.