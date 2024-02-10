Advertisement

Amul, India's beloved dairy brand, has paid a touching tribute to the upcoming launch of a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Mumbai, initiated by none other than the esteemed Ratan Tata.

The doodle, adorned with the iconic Amul girl and the compassionate figure of Ratan Tata, captures the essence of care and empathy, reflecting Tata's profound love for animals.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Group, is renowned for his philanthropy and affection for animals, particularly dogs. His advocacy for animal rights and his dedication to their welfare are evident in his social media presence, which often showcases heartwarming moments with his furry companions.

Now, in a significant stride towards advancing animal healthcare, Tata Trusts has announced the establishment of India's first advanced Animal Hospital in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area.

Titled "#Amul Topical: Ratan Tata’s pet project of animals’ hospital to come up!" the Amul doodle serves as a delightful teaser for Tata's ambitious venture. The hospital, spanning a vast 98,000 square feet across five stories, is set to become a sanctuary for pets in need.

With a capacity to accommodate over 200 animal patients, the facility promises to offer top-notch healthcare services, shows Tata's visionary approach towards animal welfare.

The announcement has struck a chord with animal lovers worldwide, as evidenced by the overwhelming response to the Amul doodle, which has grossed over 33k views so far.

As anticipation builds for the inauguration of India's pioneering ‘Pet Hospital’, Amul's endearing tribute adds to the significance of this endeavor.