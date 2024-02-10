English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Viral News: Amul Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata's Ambitious 'Pet Hospital' Project with Adorable Doodle

Amul, India's beloved dairy brand, has paid tribute to the upcoming launch of a veterinary hospital in Mumbai, a project initiated by Ratan Tata himself, read

Rishi Shukla
Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ratan Tata's 'Pet Hospital'
Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ratan Tata's 'Pet Hospital' | Image:X/@Amul_Coop
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amul, India's beloved dairy brand, has paid a touching tribute to the upcoming launch of a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Mumbai, initiated by none other than the esteemed Ratan Tata. 

The doodle, adorned with the iconic Amul girl and the compassionate figure of Ratan Tata, captures the essence of care and empathy, reflecting Tata's profound love for animals.

Advertisement

Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Group, is renowned for his philanthropy and affection for animals, particularly dogs. His advocacy for animal rights and his dedication to their welfare are evident in his social media presence, which often showcases heartwarming moments with his furry companions. 

Now, in a significant stride towards advancing animal healthcare, Tata Trusts has announced the establishment of India's first advanced Animal Hospital in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area.

Advertisement

Titled "#Amul Topical: Ratan Tata’s pet project of animals’ hospital to come up!" the Amul doodle serves as a delightful teaser for Tata's ambitious venture. The hospital, spanning a vast 98,000 square feet across five stories, is set to become a sanctuary for pets in need. 

With a capacity to accommodate over 200 animal patients, the facility promises to offer top-notch healthcare services, shows Tata's visionary approach towards animal welfare.

The announcement has struck a chord with animal lovers worldwide, as evidenced by the overwhelming response to the Amul doodle, which has grossed over 33k views so far.

Advertisement

As anticipation builds for the inauguration of India's pioneering ‘Pet Hospital’, Amul's endearing tribute adds to the significance of this endeavor.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement