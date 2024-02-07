English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

VIRAL: Pitbull Pet Dog Bites Man Viciously After Owner Signaled, Leaving Right Leg Bleeding Heavily

Pune: Complainant Rohit Shinge heard several children running around in their neighborhood as the Pitbull dog was left to wander freely.

Pritam Saha
Pitbull Bites Man
Pitbull Bites Man | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: A horrific event occurred in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Parvati when the complainant, Rohit Mallappa Shinge, accused Ganesh Merurkar of inciting his Pitbull dog to attack him after a minor disagreement about using a leash to manage the dog.

Further details from the FIR reveal that Ganesh Merurkar, who resides in the Lakshmi Nagar neighborhood of Parvati and is close to complainant Rohit Shinge, owns a Pitbull dog. Rohit had witnessed the accused Merurkar a number of times, when he let his Pitbull go uncontrolled and threatened the local people. Merurkar ignored the people's requests for him to give his dog a leash.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, on Sunday, January 21, at 10 p.m., complainant Rohit Shinge heard several children running around in their neighborhood as the Pitbull dog was left to wander freely. Asking the children why they were making such a noise, he witnessed Merurkar abusing them. As soon as Shinge noticed this, he instructed Merurkar to quickly give the dog a leash. To begin with, Merurkar mistreated Shinge and advised him to leave the situation. 

Shinge attempted to approach Merurkar, but Merurkar grabbed him and twisted his wrist. He gave his dog the signal to bite Shinge at that moment, and the dog did so viciously twice, causing a large amount of blood to spurt from Shinge's right leg. Shinge also has a fractured wrist. As a result, Rohit Shinge has filed a formal complaint against Ganesh Merurkar. Ganesh Merurkar has been charged with violating Sections 289, 325, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Parvati Police. There is currently an ongoing investigation into the case.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement