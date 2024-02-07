Advertisement

Pune: A horrific event occurred in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Parvati when the complainant, Rohit Mallappa Shinge, accused Ganesh Merurkar of inciting his Pitbull dog to attack him after a minor disagreement about using a leash to manage the dog.

Further details from the FIR reveal that Ganesh Merurkar, who resides in the Lakshmi Nagar neighborhood of Parvati and is close to complainant Rohit Shinge, owns a Pitbull dog. Rohit had witnessed the accused Merurkar a number of times, when he let his Pitbull go uncontrolled and threatened the local people. Merurkar ignored the people's requests for him to give his dog a leash.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, on Sunday, January 21, at 10 p.m., complainant Rohit Shinge heard several children running around in their neighborhood as the Pitbull dog was left to wander freely. Asking the children why they were making such a noise, he witnessed Merurkar abusing them. As soon as Shinge noticed this, he instructed Merurkar to quickly give the dog a leash. To begin with, Merurkar mistreated Shinge and advised him to leave the situation.

Shinge attempted to approach Merurkar, but Merurkar grabbed him and twisted his wrist. He gave his dog the signal to bite Shinge at that moment, and the dog did so viciously twice, causing a large amount of blood to spurt from Shinge's right leg. Shinge also has a fractured wrist. As a result, Rohit Shinge has filed a formal complaint against Ganesh Merurkar. Ganesh Merurkar has been charged with violating Sections 289, 325, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Parvati Police. There is currently an ongoing investigation into the case.