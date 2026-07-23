'Why Did You Provoke And Disappear?' Furious Protesters Corner CJP's Ashutosh Ranka | WATCH

New Delhi: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka was confronted by a group of angry protesters in a viral video that surfaced on social media, with supporters questioning the leadership's role during the recent 'Chalo Sansad' protest that witnessed violent clashes with police.

In the video, protesters are seen accusing Ranka and other CJP leaders, including Saurav Das and Abhijeet Dipke, of allegedly instigating the agitation before leaving the protest site. Several people in the crowd question why the leaders were allegedly "sitting in AC" while protesters on the ground faced police action.

One of the protesters can be heard asking, "Students were getting beaten, why were you sitting in AC?" Others repeatedly question why the leaders allegedly disappeared after encouraging protesters to continue the agitation, demanding answers over their absence during the clashes.

As the crowd presses him with questions, Ranka responds, "Don't instigate people here," while attempting to calm the gathering.

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Separately, another video of Ranka has also drawn attention, in which he is heard saying, "What you've seen so far was just the trailer. The full picture is yet to come." The remarks have sparked fresh political debate, with questions being raised over the context of the statement and whether authorities will examine the comments as part of their assessment of events surrounding the protest.

The confrontation comes amid growing criticism from a section of CJP supporters over the leadership's handling of the 'Chalo Sansad' protest, where clashes between protesters and police left several people injured, including security personnel. The viral video has intensified the debate over the role played by the organisation's leadership during the agitation.