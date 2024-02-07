Advertisement

Viral: The frequency and severity of traffic accidents in India have grown over time. Two-wheelers are, as usual, the predominant vehicle involved in accidents caused by speeding and traffic violations. A video of a nearly fatal collision between a car and a bike at a highway went viral recently.

Horrific Video

A car is seen traveling on a two-way, narrow road at a controlled pace in the footage. A few seconds later, a scooty driver appears out of nowhere from opposite direction and nearly causes an accident while attempting to overtake. The motorcyclist and the car driver try their best to stay apart and avoid colliding by going in different directions. Thankfully, the guy riding the bike survives the encounter unharmed after drifting his bike to shield himself. It was a very close call. The vehicle, on the other hand, braked promptly and shifted to the left of the road while clearly trying to save the rider from a collision.

Netizens Reacts

The video, which was posted on X, the previous Twitter, received a lot of likes and views. As soon as the horrifying video surfaced online, comments flooded the comment box with responses from users. “Such people won't ride for long. Roads have a way to cull them,” wrote one user.

One of the main causes of traffic accidents is careless driving, which is documented frequently and occasionally results in footage of the incident being published on social media. A similar occurrence involving a careless scooty driver and a car has come to light.