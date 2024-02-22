English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:50 IST

VIRAL: Swiggy Reacts Strongly After One X User Disrespects 'Poha' | Details Inside

Poha, a popular Indian breakfast, sparked humor when described fancifully, prompting reactions and highlighting humor in renaming everyday foods.

Garvit Parashar
Swiggy Reacts Strongly After One X User Disrespects 'Poha'
Swiggy Reacts Strongly After One X User Disrespects 'Poha' | Image:Swiggy X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Poha in India is one of the most popular breakfasts and eaten with many variations and names. In Indore, it is served with a Tari (Curry) and called Tari Poha, some of the places also put sugar in it to make it a little sweet. It is also called Chivda at some places and it can be cooked easily. The poha of rice flakes are washed and soaked in water, then put in the pan with oil and spices with mustard seeds and curry leaves. 

But however it’s made, the name stays the same either “Poha” or “Chivda,” but have you seen someone saying fancy names for poha? In a recent post on X, a user posted’ “Having flattened yellow-coloured rice tossed with caramelized onions, roasted peanuts, and fried curry leaves!” 

Advertisement

The users took this post to an extreme level and replied with one voice. Even quick commerce app Swiggy Instamart also quoted the post with “POHA hi toh bolna tha [You just needed to say POHA],” with a crying face emoji.

And this quote also pushes more users to reply under the main post. One of the users replied, “Poha doesn’t deserve this eloquence.” This is not the first time Swiggy has made a trend by replying to a post on X. 

Well this is not the first time, some food aficionados have called normal foods with fancy and unique names. A woman on X humorously renamed namak pare as "salty fried pastry strips," sparking light-hearted teasing. She shared a picture, quipping, "Dad brought some salty fried pastry strips, why did I never know of this?"

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

3 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

20 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

20 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

20 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

20 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Shoved Away By Mamata's Cops | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Rashmika Represents India At Milan Fashion Week

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  3. Russian President Vladimir Putin Silence Talkative Host In Viral Video

    World11 minutes ago

  4. J&K: Police Intel Warns Of Fidayeen Attack in Samba, Alert Issued

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. 'One thing he has to understand is that...': Rathour to Rajat Patidar

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo