Poha in India is one of the most popular breakfasts and eaten with many variations and names. In Indore, it is served with a Tari (Curry) and called Tari Poha, some of the places also put sugar in it to make it a little sweet. It is also called Chivda at some places and it can be cooked easily. The poha of rice flakes are washed and soaked in water, then put in the pan with oil and spices with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

But however it’s made, the name stays the same either “Poha” or “Chivda,” but have you seen someone saying fancy names for poha? In a recent post on X, a user posted’ “Having flattened yellow-coloured rice tossed with caramelized onions, roasted peanuts, and fried curry leaves!”

The users took this post to an extreme level and replied with one voice. Even quick commerce app Swiggy Instamart also quoted the post with “POHA hi toh bolna tha [You just needed to say POHA],” with a crying face emoji.

POHA hi toh bolna tha 😭 https://t.co/iwhxvwldzO — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) February 20, 2024

And this quote also pushes more users to reply under the main post. One of the users replied, “Poha doesn’t deserve this eloquence.” This is not the first time Swiggy has made a trend by replying to a post on X.

Well this is not the first time, some food aficionados have called normal foods with fancy and unique names. A woman on X humorously renamed namak pare as "salty fried pastry strips," sparking light-hearted teasing. She shared a picture, quipping, "Dad brought some salty fried pastry strips, why did I never know of this?"