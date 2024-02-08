WATCH: Rajasthan CM Dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’? Govt Servant Clarifies on Truth Behind Viral Video

Advertisement

Rajasthan: A video circulating on social media, initially believed to feature Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma dancing to the tunes of 'Kala Chashma' at a wedding function, has stirred controversy and prompted a swift clarification.

In a white kurta and dhoti, the man in the video showcased unexpected dance moves, leaving viewers in awe.

Advertisement

However, reality took an unexpected turn as the video was debunked as a case of mistaken identity.

Not Rajasthan CM But Govt Servant

Originally captioned 'Rajasthan CM' and shared by @life_dairy_0.1 on Instagram, the video turned out to feature Ashwani Meena, a government servant, and not Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Meena took to the comments section to set the record straight, stating, "Brothers, this is me, I am a government servant brother."

Public reactions varied, with supporters emphasizing that leaders too have the right to enjoy moments. One commenter defended, "Along with the Chief Minister, he is also a human, he also wants to enjoy," while another mentioned an apology extended by a woman in the video.

Advertisement

To dispel any lingering doubts, Meena posted another video affirming that the dance performance was indeed his, not the CM's.

He captioned the post, "I have never thought about politics. Still made me CM directly. Don’t spread such rumours, brother! I will tell you when I will become one."