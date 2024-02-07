Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Viral Video: 11-Year-Old Prodigy from Hyderabad Amazes with Rubik’s Cube Mosaic of Lord Ram | WATCH

An 11-year-old prodigy from BAPS Hyderabad Swaminarayan Temple, has captured the attention of netizens by crafting a stunning Rubik’s Cube mosaic of Lord Ram

Rishi Shukla
Rubik’s Cube Mosaic of Lord Ram Goes Viral
Rubik’s Cube Mosaic of Lord Ram Goes Viral | Image:Instagram/@hriday_patel3112
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hriday Patel, an 11-year-old prodigy from BAPS Hyderabad Swaminarayan Temple, has captured the attention of netizens by crafting a stunning Rubik’s Cube mosaic depicting Lord Ram.

Hriday Patel has made history once again, this time ahead of the consecration ceremony for the Ram mandir in Ayodhya. The 11-year-old, who is a student at Suchitra Academy, achieved a remarkable feat by using Rubik’s Cubes to intricately piece together an image of Lord Rama. 

Notably, Patel had already entered the record books by breaking the Karnataka Book of Records, successfully solving twenty-two different kinds of cubes. His name also shines in the India Book of Records, further solidifying his position as a Rubik’s Cube maestro.

This isn’t the first time Hriday Patel has astounded the world with his Rubik’s Cube skills. Prior to the creation of the Lord Ram mosaic, Patel had used 400 cubes to construct a captivating picture of Sri Krishna. 

Watch:

The young artist's ability to manipulate the iconic puzzle has not only gained him personal accolades but also earned him a place in various records, showcasing his dedication and mastery.

The Rubik’s Cube mosaic of Lord Ram is nothing short of a masterpiece. Using an astounding 498 Rubik’s Cubes, Patel has not only demonstrated his proficiency in solving the intricate puzzle but also showcased a deep creative sensibility.

ViralRam Mandir
