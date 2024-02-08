Advertisement

Tea, a beloved beverage that comes in numerous forms to suit diverse palates, has recently witnessed an unconventional twist on the streets of Amritsar, Punjab.

A viral video capturing a local street vendor's preparation of "Butter Chai" has sparked a range of reactions within the tea-loving community.

The captivating footage begins with the street vendor diligently boiling milk in a utensil, setting the stage for an intriguing blend. Green cardamoms, rose petals, masala, tea leaves, and sugar make their way into the concoction, unveiling the complexity of flavors.

Street vendor's unique touch includes the crushing of dry fruits and pestle, adding an extra layer of richness to the preparation. In a separate utensil, butter is melted, and the dry fruit powder is expertly roasted before the tea is introduced into the mix.

The video concludes with the aromatic tea being poured into a cup, ready to be savored by a curious customer.

video, shared on Instagram with the caption "Tag chai lovers," has triggered a spectrum of responses from the online community. One comment straightforwardly declares, "Chai ki bezzati" (Disgrace to tea), reflecting a sentiment of disapproval.

Another participant in the online conversation simply mourns with a "RIP chai," expressing a sense of loss for the traditional brew.

Adding a touch of humor to the discourse, a third comment humorously queries, "Chicken masala kaha hai?" (Where's the chicken masala?), highlighting the unexpected departure from conventional chai preparations.

From traditional adrak masala chai to fragrant jasmine tea, the world of tea enthusiasts is accustomed to variety, but butter-infused chai has certainly raised eyebrows.

