English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Viral Video: Amritsari Street Vendor's Butter Chai Leaves Tea Lovers in Shock | WATCH

Tea, a beloved beverage that comes in numerous forms to suit diverse palates, has recently witnessed an unconventional twist on the streets of Amritsar, watch

Rishi Shukla
Amritsari Street Vendor Makes Chai Goes Viral
Amritsari Street Vendor Makes Chai Goes Viral | Image:Instagram/chatore_broothers
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tea, a beloved beverage that comes in numerous forms to suit diverse palates, has recently witnessed an unconventional twist on the streets of Amritsar, Punjab. 

A viral video capturing a local street vendor's preparation of "Butter Chai" has sparked a range of reactions within the tea-loving community.

Advertisement

The captivating footage begins with the street vendor diligently boiling milk in a utensil, setting the stage for an intriguing blend. Green cardamoms, rose petals, masala, tea leaves, and sugar make their way into the concoction, unveiling the complexity of flavors. 

Street vendor's unique touch includes the crushing of dry fruits and pestle, adding an extra layer of richness to the preparation. In a separate utensil, butter is melted, and the dry fruit powder is expertly roasted before the tea is introduced into the mix. 

Advertisement

The video concludes with the aromatic tea being poured into a cup, ready to be savored by a curious customer.

video, shared on Instagram with the caption "Tag chai lovers," has triggered a spectrum of responses from the online community. One comment straightforwardly declares, "Chai ki bezzati" (Disgrace to tea), reflecting a sentiment of disapproval. 

Advertisement

Another participant in the online conversation simply mourns with a "RIP chai," expressing a sense of loss for the traditional brew. 

Adding a touch of humor to the discourse, a third comment humorously queries, "Chicken masala kaha hai?" (Where's the chicken masala?), highlighting the unexpected departure from conventional chai preparations.

From traditional adrak masala chai to fragrant jasmine tea, the world of tea enthusiasts is accustomed to variety, but butter-infused chai has certainly raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement