Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Highlights Sustainability With Touch Of Humor In Viral Recycling Video
Anand Mahindra shared a video of a truck being recycled, humorously calling it "truck homicide," sparking funny responses.
Anand Mahindra, the owner of Mahindra Group, always comes up with something interesting on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
He recently shared a clip in which a truck is being torn apart in a recycling factory by an excavator. But this post made Anand Mahindra a little emotional, which could be sensed from his post. As a manufacturer, watching the kind of things you built get destroyed would be hurtful to see.
Anand Mahindra referred to it as “Truck Homicide” and also sarcastically asked for the arrest of “Claw Excavator.”
He wrote in the post, "Someone arrest that claw-excavator for ‘truck homicide!’ As manufacturers, we know how much technology and effort goes into producing trucks. It hurts to see them so mercilessly torn apart. But I suppose through recycling, they’ll live ‘forever."
After he posted this viral video, it got 1.5 lakh views and various funny comments.
One user said, "The humour in personifying a claw-excavator for 'truck homicide' adds a lighthearted touch to the reality of vehicle recycling. Indeed, the process might seem harsh, but it's crucial for sustainability. Recycling allows materials from dismantled trucks to be repurposed, contributing to environmental efforts and reducing the need for new raw materials. It's a reminder that, even though trucks may meet their end in an excavator's grip, their parts and materials can have a new life in the cycle of recycling."
Another user funnily said, “Sir, that violated truck deserves a THAR.”
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:37 IST
