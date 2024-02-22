English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Highlights Sustainability With Touch Of Humor In Viral Recycling Video

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a truck being recycled, humorously calling it "truck homicide," sparking funny responses.

Garvit Parashar
Anand Mahindra Highlights Sustainability With Touch Of Humor
Anand Mahindra Highlights Sustainability With Touch Of Humor | Image:X: Anand Mahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anand Mahindra, the owner of Mahindra Group, always comes up with something interesting on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 

He recently shared a clip in which a truck is being torn apart in a recycling factory by an excavator. But this post made Anand Mahindra a little emotional, which could be sensed from his post. As a manufacturer, watching the kind of things you built get destroyed would be hurtful to see. 

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra referred to it as “Truck Homicide” and also sarcastically asked for the arrest of “Claw Excavator.”

He wrote in the post, "Someone arrest that claw-excavator for ‘truck homicide!’ As manufacturers, we know how much technology and effort goes into producing trucks. It hurts to see them so mercilessly torn apart. But I suppose through recycling, they’ll live ‘forever." 

Advertisement

After he posted this viral video, it got 1.5 lakh views and various funny comments. 

Advertisement

One user said, "The humour in personifying a claw-excavator for 'truck homicide' adds a lighthearted touch to the reality of vehicle recycling. Indeed, the process might seem harsh, but it's crucial for sustainability. Recycling allows materials from dismantled trucks to be repurposed, contributing to environmental efforts and reducing the need for new raw materials. It's a reminder that, even though trucks may meet their end in an excavator's grip, their parts and materials can have a new life in the cycle of recycling." 

Another user funnily said, “Sir, that violated truck deserves a THAR.”

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo