Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Viral Video: Bengaluru artist crafts magnificent rangoli of 'Lord Ram' | WATCH
Bengaluru's rangoli maestro Akshay Jalihal crafts magnificent rangoli of Lord Ram in anticipation of Shri Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony, watch entire video
Bengaluru's rangoli artist, Akshay Jalihal, has unveiled a stunning creation, a rangoli depicting Lord Ram. The intricate artwork holds special significance as it is created in anticipation of the upcoming Shri Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony.
Akshay Jalihal, known for his exceptional talent in the realm of rangoli art, has once again left the city in awe with his latest masterpiece. The detailed portrayal of Lord Ram showcases not only his artistic skill but also reflects the cultural and spiritual essence associated with the revered deity.
Viewers from across the world are expressing admiration for Akshay Jalihal's dedication and skill, as well as for the symbolic importance of the artwork in the context of the upcoming Shri Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony.
Bengaluru takes pride in being the home to such exceptional talents, and Akshay Jalihal's rangoli art continues to elevate the city's cultural profile.
The vibrant colors and intricate patterns of the rangoli not only celebrate the artistic heritage of Bengaluru but also contribute to the collective excitement surrounding the Shri Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha ceremony.\
