Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Branch in Unnao, Netizens Say 'Paise Nikalne Aaya Hoga'

In a humorous video, the bull is seen watching people from near the bank's entrance. It looks as though it's curious about how it got there.

Nishtha Narayan
Uttar Pradesh: Have you ever had a moment when you felt scared and couldn't stop laughing at the same time? This strange and bizarre incident took place at an Uttar Pradesh bank. A bull entered a bank in a funny video, causing people to flee to safe havens in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. 

In a humorous video, the bull is seen watching people from near the bank's entrance. It looks as though it's curious about how it got there. 

The staff and bank employees are seen scurrying around the bank the following minute in an attempt to shield themselves from the male bovine. At the sight of the bull, people panic and start running around, their bank papers flying in the air. While some capture the bizarre moment on their phones. 

People can be seen laughing simultaneously with the situation's oddities. 

The bull is observed roaming in the bank and being gently beaten by the guard to get it to leave. Knowing what a powerful lash can do, the wise guard resorts to gently hitting the bull. Nevertheless, the bull seemed indifferent to the thrashing and opted to continue his calm and collected stroll along the bank. 

The video is a shared by the handle Sachin Gupta with a caption, “Saand ji (bull) now entered the bank. The picture is of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, in another video, a bull climbed a roof and got stuck there in Jalaun district. 

The bull was rescued after several hours. 

The video is captioned, “In Jalaun district, Saand ji climbed on the roof last night. This house belonged to former chairman Sarita Anand Agarwal. Was brought down after several hours of rescue.”

Since the videos were posted, there have been a ton of views and comments. 

People have hilarious comments on the bizarre videos. 

One user said, “The bull in counter number 4 would have been sent to counter 10.” 

Another user commented, “Have to open an account in Jan Dhan.”

A third stated, “bull : Don't be sacred, I came after I received KYC message on my phone.” (roughly translated from Hindi). 

Taking a dig at narrow opening of bank's door for people due to safety reasons, one user commented, “How did the doors of the bank, which are not wide open for humans, open so wide for the bull, for this I will thank the bankers.”

“Nowadays our country has become Vishwa Guru,” said another. 
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

