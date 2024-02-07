English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Viral Video: Boy Turns Bike into a Drink Dispenser with a Simple Barcode Scan | WATCH

A fascinating video showing a young boy's ingenious mind as he transforms his bike into a mobile drink dispenser using just a barcode, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Boy Turns Bike into a Drink Dispenser with a Simple Barcode Scan
Boy Turns Bike into a Drink Dispenser with a Simple Barcode Scan | Image:X/Viral
A fascinating video has been making waves across social media platform X, showcasing a young boy's ingenious mind as he transforms his bike into a mobile drink dispenser using just a barcode.

In the viral footage, the young innovator can be seen using his mobile phone to scan a barcode, triggering a surprising reaction from his bike. Instantly, the bike starts dispensing a cold drink, prompting the boy to skillfully catch the beverage in his glass. 

The seamless execution of this innovative idea has captured the attention and admiration of thousands of viewers.

The comment section is flooded with witty and amusing responses. One user humorously asks, "petrol bhi peene lage kya ab log?" (Are people going to start drinking petrol now?), highlighting the unexpected and imaginative nature of the boy's creation. 

Another commenter suggests, "Drive and drink," adding an extra layer of humor to the unconventional use of the bike.

The video is accompanied by a bold caption that reads, "This technology should not go out of India." 

The video, posted by @GANESHV81214930, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 73k views and sparking a wave of humorous reactions in the comment section.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Viral
