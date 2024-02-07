Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:33 IST
Viral Video Captures Passengers Celebrating Ram Mandir Inauguration On a Train | WATCH
Passengers on a train, enjoying and celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has gone viral, watch entire video
A heartwarming video capturing the exuberant celebration of passengers on a train, enjoying and celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has taken social media by storm.
The video, initially shared on X platform (Formerly Twitter) by user @desimojito, has gone viral, amassing over 940k views and 54k likes.
The festive atmosphere within the train compartment mirrors the nationwide celebration surrounding the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
Video shared by @desimojito on X platform (Formerly Twitter) showcases passengers on a train transforming their compartment into a lively temple-like atmosphere. Engaged in spirited celebrations, passengers can be seen playing bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram, dancing joyfully, and chanting "Jai Shree Ram."
On January 22, Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a historic moment for the nation. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, attended by prominent figures including UP Chief Minister Yogi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, was successfully conducted.
People from all corners of the country have flocked to Ayodhya to witness the grandeur of the Ram Mandir. The entire nation is immersed in a joyous celebration, reflecting the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:33 IST
