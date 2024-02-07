Advertisement

The 'chocolate paratha,' a sweet variation of the classic Indian cuisine, has sparked a lively debate on social media. Parathas, typically stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer, this unconventional fusion dish has divided opinions.

Instead of the usual savoury fillings, the chocolate paratha features a delectable mixture of chocolate, creating a unique and seemingly contrasting blend of flavours.

This departure from tradition has caught attention, with food enthusiasts experimenting with the fusion of sweet and savoury elements.

Video shows making of a chocolate paratha on Instagram has gained significant attention, crossed over 3K likes and further fueling the ongoing discussion.

Watch Video:

Social media platform have become a battleground for those who embrace the chocolate paratha trend and those stand against it. Critics have flooded comment sections with their disapproval, citing the unconventional pairing as unsettling.