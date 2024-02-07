Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Viral Video: 'Chocolate Paratha' Trends On Internet, But Not Everyone's Impressed | WATCH

A viral video of traditional Indian cuisine 'Paratha' has caught attention of many food enthusiasts, watch more

Rishi Shukla
Chocolate Paratha Goes Viral on Internet
Chocolate Paratha Goes Viral on Internet | Image:Instagram/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The 'chocolate paratha,' a sweet variation of the classic Indian cuisine, has sparked a lively debate on social media. Parathas, typically stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer, this unconventional fusion dish has divided opinions. 

Instead of the usual savoury fillings, the chocolate paratha features a delectable mixture of chocolate, creating a unique and seemingly contrasting blend of flavours. 

This departure from tradition has caught attention, with food enthusiasts experimenting with the fusion of sweet and savoury elements. 

Video shows making of a chocolate paratha on Instagram has gained significant attention, crossed over 3K likes and further fueling the ongoing discussion.

Watch Video:

Social media platform have become a battleground for those who embrace the chocolate paratha trend and those stand against it. Critics have flooded comment sections with their disapproval, citing the unconventional pairing as unsettling.

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

