Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Viral Video: Delhi Airport's First-Ever Elevated Taxiway Showcasing B747 Aircraft | WATCH
Delhi Airport has proudly inaugurated India's first elevated taxiway, offering a mesmerizing spectacle featuring the iconic B747.
Captivating visuals of the elevated taxiway, showcasing the sleek and majestic B747 aircraft making its way across the elevated structure. The images capture the essence of this historic moment, symbolizing India's ascent in aviation infrastructure.
Video shared by @MeghUpdates on the popular social media platform X, the news has quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 190.9K views as of January 28.
Aviation experts and enthusiasts are weighing in on the development, emphasizing the positive impact this elevated taxiway will have on Delhi Airport's overall capacity and efficiency. The incorporation of such cutting-edge infrastructure showcases India's commitment to staying at the forefront of aviation advancements.
Watch:
Users are expressing awe and admiration, with one stating, "This looks so beautiful," and another acknowledging, "India soaring to new heights with its first elevated taxiway at Delhi Airport."
Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:08 IST
