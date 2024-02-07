Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Viral Video: Delhi Airport's First-Ever Elevated Taxiway Showcasing B747 Aircraft | WATCH

Captivating visuals of the elevated taxiway, showcasing the sleek and majestic B747 aircraft making its way across the elevated structure, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Delhi Airport First-Ever Elevated Taxiway, Showcasing B747
Delhi Airport First-Ever Elevated Taxiway, Showcasing B747 | Image:X/@MeghUpdates
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Airport has proudly inaugurated India's first elevated taxiway, offering a mesmerizing spectacle featuring the iconic B747. 

Captivating visuals of the elevated taxiway, showcasing the sleek and majestic B747 aircraft making its way across the elevated structure. The images capture the essence of this historic moment, symbolizing India's ascent in aviation infrastructure.

Advertisement

Video shared by @MeghUpdates on the popular social media platform X, the news has quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 190.9K views as of January 28.

Aviation experts and enthusiasts are weighing in on the development, emphasizing the positive impact this elevated taxiway will have on Delhi Airport's overall capacity and efficiency. The incorporation of such cutting-edge infrastructure showcases India's commitment to staying at the forefront of aviation advancements.

Advertisement

Watch:

Users are expressing awe and admiration, with one stating, "This looks so beautiful," and another acknowledging, "India soaring to new heights with its first elevated taxiway at Delhi Airport."

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment3 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World4 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News5 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement