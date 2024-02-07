Advertisement

New Delhi: Despite repeated warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against shooting videos inside the metro, a young man's energetic dance to the tunes of 'Tinku Jiya' has caught the attention of netizens, leaving them both amused and divided.

In the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of metro dance videos, this viral clip features a spirited young man showcasing his dance moves inside a metro coach. The background track? The catchy 'Tinku Jiya' from Yamla Pagla Deewana, co-passangers, torn between amusement and mockery, couldn't ignore the bizarre attire that stole the spotlight, a round neck t-shirt and 'too ripped' jeans that defy conventional fashion norms.

Shared on the Instagram page 'Delhi Connection,' the video quickly went viral, garnering likes, comments, and shares across various social media platforms. The caption, "Tag your friend who dances like this Naya namuna (new masterpiece) in the metro," triggered a flood of reactions from users applauding the man's entertaining spirit.

While many praised the man for spreading joy and laughter inside the metro, others couldn't resist poking fun at his unique dance style and unconventional attire. Amidst the comments, one user expressed, stating, "Sabke chehro pr ek alag he smile h jo bhi h bnda sabko hsa rha h har koi nhi kr skta ye." Another humorously added, "Dislike ka button hona chahiye."

Despite the entertainment value, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly urged commuters not to engage in such activities that may inconvenience fellow passengers.

