Viral Video: English-Speaking Rickshaw Puller Guides Tourists Around Jama Masjid, Netizens Reacted

In today’s era where we say everything is achievable some people really do that. We have seen guides, vendors speaking in English but a new clip is getting viral where a street rickshaw puller is speaking fluent English and has created a wave on X. In this video this rickshaw puller is interacting with his customer sitting in rickshaw and guiding them around the Jama Masjid.

In the video shared on X, a man is seen narrating the attributes of Jama Masjid while extending an offer to take photographs or assist in navigating the narrow lanes nearby. He highlights, “The biggest mosque in India, Jama Masjid. There are also narrow, narrow lanes.”

The video has garnered more than 1,500 likes and over 400 retweets on X. Reacting to the video on X, one user expressed, “If I had known this, today I too would have been answering the British in their own language.” Another user remarked, “People have talent and education, but the government has no jobs. Because this is how the government has to make people self-reliant. The government has to waive off billions of rupees of debt owed by friends.Which wants to make people rich with the hard-earned money of common people.”