Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Viral Video: Granny Masters Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu Dance with a Tea-Filled Cup on Her Head | WATCH

A viral video showcasing the infectious joy of an elderly woman as she gracefully conquers the Jamal Kudu dance trend, watch the entire video

Rishi Shukla
Elderly Woman Masters Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu Dance
Elderly Woman Masters Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu Dance | Image:Instagram/@sidbodadi21
Breaking the monotony of daily life, a heartwarming video has surfaced on Instagram, showcasing the infectious joy of an elderly woman as she gracefully conquers the Jamal Kudu dance trend. 

Content creator @Sidbobadi captured this delightful moment, where the grandma not only grooves on Bobby Deol's dance steps but also adds a unique touch by balancing a cup of tea on her head.

The video opens with the elderly woman in her kitchen, skillfully preparing tea. Once the tea is ready and poured into a cup, she places it on top of her head, setting the stage for an unexpected dance performance. 

The charm of the video lies in the genuine smile on her face and the energy she brings to each dance move, turning a simple kitchen into a stage for an impromptu performance.

What sets this viral dance apart is the elderly woman's ability to flawlessly execute the dance steps while balancing a cup of tea on her head. 

The unusual yet impressive act has garnered widespread admiration and applause from viewers, turning the grandma into an internet sensation. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

