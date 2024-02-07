Advertisement

Leicester, UK: During the recent convocation ceremony at the University of Leicester, a student left attendees in awe as they touched a teacher’s feet and chanted ‘Jai Siya Ram'. Dressed in traditional convocation attire, the student approached the teacher, embracing an ancient Indian custom that symbolizes deep respect and gratitude.

The act, captured on video and shared on the social media platform X, sparked a mixture of surprise and applause from the audience, many of whom were unfamiliar with the cultural significance of the gesture.

The student’s chant of ‘Jai Siya Ram,’ associated with reverence for Lord Ram, added a spiritual dimension to the ceremony, leaving a lasting impact on those present.

The accompanying caption on the shared video read, “Be proud of your roots, values, and culture – Student touches feet of the teacher and chants ‘Jai Siya Ram’ at Convocation Ceremony in Leicester, UK.”

Watch:

Social media users were quick to respond, with one writing, “Do not shy away from your roots!” Another added, “Nice to see the younger generation Hindus too taking pride in their wonderful roots, values, and culture.”

The unexpected cultural gesture serves as a reminder of the diversity and rich traditions that coexist within academic institutions, encouraging a celebration of heritage and respect for cultural values.

The video has since gone viral, sparking conversations about the importance of embracing one's cultural identity in a globalized world.