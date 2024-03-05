Advertisement

Golgappe is everyone’s favourite street food, and Indians have a special place for this thing in their hearts. The tangy and spicy mix sparks so many flavours in one bite. This combination of aaloo masala with chutney and the water with small crunchy golgappas makes the best dish. But in a viral video, this favourite dish has seen a lot of changes. But have you ever thought of putting fruits in golgappa? Well, someone did.

In a viral video, a street shop in Jaipur is selling a Rs. 70 plate in which the shop is providing fruit golgappa. jaipurhunger_stories posted this video on social media platform Instagram. It shows a street shop vendor dressed like a chef. He is wearing a chef’s jacket, hat, face mask, black sunglasses, and plastic gloves for hygiene, and he is chopping the fruit items. As the video starts, the vendor starts cutting the fruits, such as apples, dragon fruit, and pineapple, and mixing them together.

Then, instead of the masala water, he puts six different flavours of yoghurt, topping it with beetroot, pomegranate, chaat masala, and tamarind chutney.

The video has gotten more than 3 lakh views, and users in the comments showed mixed reactions to this unique dish.

One user said, “It makes me sick in the stomach, don't ruin it.” Another user shared the reaction after eating it and said, “Tried it last night. Not good at all. I won't recommend this. Golgappe aloo or Pani k sath hi theek hai. 1 piece khane k baad dusra nhi kha paoge.”