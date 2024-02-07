Advertisement

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia can be seen playing many times. And he has posted another video in which he is using his luck in a very Indian game called ‘Gilli-Danda’. This video shows the ministers taking part and enjoying the cultural game and everyone cheering him.

This game is played with two wooden sticks, one stays on the ground which is conical from both ends and cylindrical from the middle, called Gilli. Whereas the other is called ‘Danda’, and used to flick the gilli in air and to strike it. It is a very deep rooted game of India.

क्रिकेट तो बहुत खेला, आज गिल्ली डंडा खेलने में मज़ा बहुत आया। आप सब भी ट्राई करके बताइए, आप सब से गिल्ली उड़ी या नहीं…? pic.twitter.com/fJaYUmYk18 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 5, 2024

The game takes a lot of focus with hand eye coordination to hit the gilli on a precise time when it is in the air.

Jyotiraditya Scindia posted the video with a caption that says, “Played a lot of cricket, today had a lot of fun playing gilli danda. You all also try it and tell me, were you able to hit the gilli or not?”

The video of Scindia playing the game got many positive replies and was praised by everyone for embracing the local games and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

