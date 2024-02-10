English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Karnataka Doctor Does Pre-Wedding Shoot inside Hospital OT | Here’s What Happened Next

Dr Abhishek shot the pre-wedding video inside the OT of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district

Srinwanti Das
Dr Abhishek shot the pre-wedding video inside the OT of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district
Dr Abhishek shot the pre-wedding video inside the OT of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district | Image:X/@HateDetectors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chitradurga, Karnataka: While pre-weddig shoots are quite a rage with couples about to tie the knot, a doctor from Karnataka has faced disciplinary action for doing a pre-wedding shoot inside an operation theatre. The incident took place at Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district, when Dr Abhishek, a contractual doctor at the hospital in Chitradurga, was filmed performing ‘surgery’ on a patient, likely an actor, as part of the pre-wedding shoot.

In the now-viral video, Dr Abhishek’s fiancée was seen accompanying him in the surgery. The couple was dressed in scrubs and equipped with proper medical gear.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the matter, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that such indiscipline from doctors will not be tolerated.

Advertisement

"Government hospitals exist for the health care of the people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors," Gundu Rao said.

Dr Abhishek’s suspension was ordered on the recommendation of the state Health Department. "All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals," Karnataka Health Minister said.

Advertisement

The Karnataka Minister urged the medical staff to focus on performing their duties. "Facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people," he said. Earlier this week, a video of the doctor conducting a pre-wedding shoot without permission went viral on social media. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement