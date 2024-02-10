Advertisement

Chitradurga, Karnataka: While pre-weddig shoots are quite a rage with couples about to tie the knot, a doctor from Karnataka has faced disciplinary action for doing a pre-wedding shoot inside an operation theatre. The incident took place at Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district, when Dr Abhishek, a contractual doctor at the hospital in Chitradurga, was filmed performing ‘surgery’ on a patient, likely an actor, as part of the pre-wedding shoot.

In the now-viral video, Dr Abhishek’s fiancée was seen accompanying him in the surgery. The couple was dressed in scrubs and equipped with proper medical gear.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said that such indiscipline from doctors will not be tolerated.

"Government hospitals exist for the health care of the people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors," Gundu Rao said.

Dr Abhishek’s suspension was ordered on the recommendation of the state Health Department. "All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals," Karnataka Health Minister said.

The Karnataka Minister urged the medical staff to focus on performing their duties. "Facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people," he said. Earlier this week, a video of the doctor conducting a pre-wedding shoot without permission went viral on social media.